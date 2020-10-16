Radik Salikhov elected as new director of the Mardzhani Institute of History

Radik Salikhov became the new director of the Shigabutdin Mardzhani Institute of History of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan for the period 2020 – 2025, the press service of the institute reports.

“Based on the results of the vote count, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Radik Rimovich Salikhov was elected director of the institute. 68 votes were cast for him, ”the message says.

Doctor of Historical Sciences Radik Salikhov has been working at the institute since 1997. He has held the post of deputy director since 2011.

tatar-inform.ru