Radiy Khabirov and Rustam Minnikhanov attended the opening of the art-residence “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk”

August 27, 2020

Today the opening of the art-residence “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk”, which is located in the historical building of the Kazan theater Alafuzov has been held. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov took part in the opening.

As head of the republic noted, the new theater “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” is a worthy gift for the townspeople for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. Every year 70-90 thousand children are involved in it.

The art residence will help young talents of Tatarstan to rehearse, demonstrate their achievements, and also present their works in the theater.

The building of the “Alafuzov Theater”, which is more than 110 years old, was transferred to the festival movement “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” by the order of the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan. On behalf of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a project was developed for the overhaul and reconstruction of the theater building and the adjacent area with arrangement of the theater square. The capacity of the hall will be 300 seats.

The model of the art residence’s work presupposes the possibility of active cooperation with creative universities and colleges, the formation of a unique acting school. It is planned that the performances will be staged in the two state languages ​​of the republic – Russian and Tatar.

kazanfirst.ru