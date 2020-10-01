Raising children, preserving language and culture are paramount tasks

On September 30, in the office of vice-president of the regional creative public organization “Duslyk” of Minakhmet Khaliullov, a meeting of the leaders of Tatar public organizations, activists of the Tatar community of Samara was held. The meeting was attended by president of the regional creative public organization “Duslyk” Fakhretdin Kanyukaev, chairman of the regional Tatar national-cultural autonomy Anver Gorlanov, chairman of the Council of the Samara Cathedral Mosque Javdyat Sharapov, chairman of the Council of the Samara Historical Mosque Usman Khadzhi Ilingin, director of the Tatar school “Yaktylyk” Radik Gazizov as well as other invitees.

The agenda raised the issue of exploring the possibility of creating a preschool institution on the territory of Samara with an emphasis on studying the Tatar language and culture. The possibility of its creation on the basis of the Nur madrasah was considered.

It was decided to develop an action plan in this direction, study possible experiences of other regions, discuss this issue with Ministry of Education of the Samara Region and find a way to incarnate the idea into reality.

During the meeting, the issue concerning the second building of the Yaktylyk school was discussed. The meeting participants talked about the need to start repair work as soon as possible. Speaking on this issue, Minakhmet Khaliullov said that he personally held a number of negotiations, that work in this direction is already underway.

Usman Haji Ilingin spoke about the plans to restore and build the Historical Mosque.

At the end of the meeting, those present unanimously congratulated Radik Gazizov on the upcoming Teacher’s Day, wished him and the entire teaching staff success in their difficult but noble work.

