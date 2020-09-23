Ravil Akhmetshin met with artists from the Republic of Tatarstan

Representatives of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, headed by chairman of the association, Albert Shiabiev, visited the Plenipotentiary Representation.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin met with them.

At the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of implementing joint projects, cooperation with Moscow artists.

Ravil Kalimullovich told the guests about the activities of the Plenipotentiary Mission, the tasks facing him. He dwelt in detail on the events dedicated to the unification of the Tatarstan people in the Russian capital.

The artists thanked Ravil Akhmetshin for the constant support of the exhibitions of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan, which are regularly held in Moscow at various venues.

They came to the Mission of Tatarstan from the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, where an exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR was opened.

The 75 best painting, graphic and applied works were selected to participate in the exhibition.

Chairman of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan, Albert Shiabiev, said that the organization includes 242 painters, graphic artists, sculptors, artists of decorative and applied arts. Moreover, 169 of them are also members of the Union of Artists of Russia.

The Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan conducts extensive exhibition and charitable activities. In the last five years alone, the Union has organized over 120 exhibition events of the All-Russian, interregional and republican scale.

Deputy Chairman of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Mudaris Mingazov, Honored Worker of Culture of Russia Evgeny Khailov, members of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan – Ilnur Bakirov, Irek Musin, Svetlana Medvetskaya, Ekaterina Chikhanova, representative of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg Ildus Vakhitov.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru