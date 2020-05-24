Ravil Akhmetshin, plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, congratulated the same age as TASSR

May 23, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin and representatives of the Tatar community of the capital congratulated Salikzyanova Farida Khodzhaevna on her 100th birthday.

Ravil Kalimullovich thanked Farida Khodzhaevna and said: “Despite the difficult fate, you always remained devoted to the country and people! You are an amazing example of steadfastness and courage. ”

Farit Farisov, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, Chairman of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow, conveyed a congratulation and presented a memorable gift from Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin.

For a long time, the name of the reconnaissance Salikzyanova was unfairly forgotten, but in the near future her worthy and such a difficult life path will become the basis of the film.

After graduating from a reconnaissance school, young Farida fought on the Volkhov Front. Captured. Survived the horrors of concentration camps, miraculously remained alive and accomplished the unthinkable – escape from the camp. After the war, the camps were waiting for her again, but the Soviet ones — she spent 10 years in painful them.

Only in the 50s Farida Khodzhaevna was rehabilitated, awarded the Order of the Patriotic War of the 1st degree and other numerous other awards.

