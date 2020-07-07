Ravil Akhmetshin presented letters of thanks to Ramil and Rinat Faskhudinov

Ravil Akhmetshin presented letters of thanks to Ramil and Rinat Faskhudinov

July 07, 2020

Ravil Akhmetshin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, handed in letters of thanks from the Rep-office to Ramil and Rinat Faskhudinov.

Ramil Rifatovich and Rinat Rifatovich are encouraged by graitude for many years of activity aimed at preserving the language and culture of the Tatar people, strengthening interethnic friendship.

Ramil Faskhudinov – imam-mukhtasib, chairman of the local religious organization of Muslims in the city of Pushkino and Pushkin district of the Moscow region, director of the Tatar Cultural and Educational Center.

Ramil Rifatovich and community activists regularly hold charity events in support of low-income residents of the Pushkin city district, organize conferences, meet interesting people, concert programs, and national events, including those dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

The center organized courses on learning the Tatar language, the basics of Islam.

In 2019, the center, with the support of the Administration of the Pushkin Municipal District, held the national cultural holiday Sabantuy in Pushkino. More than a thousand people took part in the Birch Grove park.

Rinat Faskhudinov – deputy chairman of the Moscow State DUM, rector of the Moscow Islamic College of Theology and Law, since 2010 – director of the Tatar Cultural and Educational Center ANO.

Every year, young pupils of the center take part in the preparation and hold events dedicated to Victory Day and National Unity Day. Regularly, within the framework of the media project “Spiritual unity and friendship of peoples”, events are held dedicated to the culture and traditions of the peoples of the post-Soviet space. Monthly meetings with famous personalities of Moscow are organized for young people: businessmen, politicians, scientists, lawyers.

The center has a Tatar folklore studio under the leadership of the Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Zamzamiya Sakhabutdinova, and the Ikhlas youth soccer team has been created. Elderly people visit the Inspiration Club; thematic lectures, tours, tea parties are organized for them.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru