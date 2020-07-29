Ravil Akhmetshin took part in celebration of the Navy Day in Sevastopol

28.07.2020

Last weekend in Sevastopol, solemn events dedicated to the Day of the Navy were held.

On behalf of the Republic of Tatarstan, they were attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin, Mayor of Naberezhnye Chelny Nail Magdeev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol Ruslan Shayakhmetov.

The Tatarstan residents visited the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, where they met with Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet – First Deputy Commander, Rear Admiral Igor Smolyak.

On the same day, they talked with conscripts from the Republic of Tatarstan who are doing military service in different parts of the Black Sea Fleet – Diving School, Epron rescue ship, «Bora» and «Samum» missile ships, «Admiral Makarov» patrol ship, Marine Regiment …

Ravil Akhmetshin congratulated the servicemen on the Day of the Navy, wished them health, good spirits and new achievements in the service. He noted that conscripts from Tatarstan are always distinguished by good service, education and physical fitness.

“Tatarstan and the Black Sea Fleet have a long-standing friendship. In difficult times, the republic helped ships to go to sea to carry out combat missions, ”said Vice-Admiral Alexander Tsubin.

Ravil Kalimullovich handed «Defender of the Fatherland» medals, certificates of honor and mementos to Tatarstan servicemen and veterans of the Black Sea Fleet.

In the year of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR, the most distinguished servicemen were awarded commemorative medals.

The guests from Tatarstan also visited the «Naberezhnye Chelny» rocket ship.

On July 26, Ravil Akhmetshin laid flowers at the Memorial of the Heroic Defense of Sevastopol 1941-1942. and attended a parade of ships and a military sports festival in honor of the Day of the Russian Navy. About 50 warships took part in the parade.

Note that the event was also attended by head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, governor of the Yamal-Nenets district Dmitry Artyukhov, governor of the Vladimir region Vladimir Sipyagin, Зlenipotentiary representative of the president in the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov and other officials.

