Reading of the Holy Quran sounds around the clock at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque

March 17, 2020

Starting March 17, with the blessing of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, the verses of the Holy Quran are read around the clock at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

The significance of the final Epistle of Allah is familiar within the walls of the Main Muslim Temple of Russia, and these days reading is called to become a form

our general appeal to Allah Almighty in connection with the spread of coronavirus throughout the world.

Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“Whenever people gather in one of the houses of Allah to read and study the Koran, peace will certainly descend on them. Grace covers them, and angels surround them, and Allah mentions them among those who are with Him ”(hadith from Abu Huraira).

And may Allah Almighty protect us from incurable diseases and grant His infinite mercy!

