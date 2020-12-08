Regional folklore children’s competition “Turgai-2020”

The national culture of the Tatar people of the Penza region is rich and multifaceted. It was created over many centuries. The source of the culture of the Tatars, like other peoples, of course, is folklore.

Folklore is important in that it reflects all the thoughts and experiences of people. It expresses historical features of the life of the Tatars. Customs and traditions are carefully preserved and passed down from generation to generation.

In 2018, the RPO “Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region” decided to hold a regional children’s folklore competition “Turgai”, the purpose of which is to introduce children to folk culture.

On December 6, 2020, with the support of the Government of the Penza Region and with the grant support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tatar Autonomy once again held this event.

The results exceeded expectations. Despite the fact that the competition is regional, works from other regions of the Russian Federation were sent to the contest: the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kirov and Tomsk regions. A contestant from Samara expressed a desire to take part in the gala concert of the competition.

In seven nominations, songs, perky dances sounded on the stage, folk tales, games, theatrical performances were played.

The most exciting moment of any competition is the award. All participants received diplomas, certificates and valuable gifts. And the smallest contestant Amira Agisheva, who is only 4 years old, received a special prize from the chairman of the Tatar autonomy Zhigansha Zeyinyatullovich Tuktarov.

We express our deep gratitude to all participants and their leaders and look forward to further cooperation in preserving national traditions.

penza.tatar