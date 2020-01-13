Renat Valiullin congratulated front-line soldier   Timerbaev R.Kh.  on  95th anniversary

January 13, 2020

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, congratulated veteran Rais Khairetdinovich Timerbaev on his 95th birthday.

2020 – the year of Memory and Glory – dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

According to the established tradition, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region congratulates the Tatars of the Great Patriotic War, blockade workers and home front workers living in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region on holidays and memorable dates.

Timerbaev Rais Khairetdinovich amazingly plays the balalaika and sings Russian, Tatar and Bashkir songs. He was born in the Republic of Bashkortostan on January 12, 1925. In March 1943 he was called up to learn in the city of Orsk, where he studied at the aviation school, from where he went to the 3rd Belorussian Front. The war ended at Koenigsberg (now Kaliningrad). After the war he continued to serve in Gatchina, Odessa, the city of Slavut, in the city of Lutsk. In the early 2000s, he moved to live in St. Petersburg. An avid fisherman, still loves to solve crosswords and read newspapers, including Tatar books, is well versed in modern technology.

Rais Khairetdinovich is an amazing person who continues to take an active life position. At 95, he still infects with optimism, a very interesting conversationalist, enjoys talking about life and, without exaggeration, serves as a role model.

Every year, less and less participants and witnesses of those terrible events remain. Everyone waged a fierce battle with the Nazis, who fought on the battlefields, who did nothing tirelessly in the rear, worked hard for the good of the Motherland, bringing closer the Great Victory.

It is very important for us, the current generation, not to forget and pass on to the descendants the whole history of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. To tell the younger generation the truth about the war, about its Heroes and their heroic deeds, about the pain and hardships of the selfless inhabitants of our Motherland that went through all this, preserved courage, a good heart and love for the Motherland.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru