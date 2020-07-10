Renat Valiullin donated to the Russian Ethnographic Museum chitek – national Tatar shoes

July 09, 2020

Today, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin discussed with director of the Russian Ethnographic Museum Yulia Kupina the “road map” of planned joint events for the second half of 2020.

Renat Nakifovich donated from the World Tatars Congress to the Russian Ethnographic Museum chitek – national shoes of the Tatar people, as well as Tatar manuscripts from the late XIX – early XX centuries from the personal archive of the Imam of the village of Srednyaya Serda of the Arsk district of Tatarstan, Valiullin Nakif Akhatovich for exhibiting at the museum.

As you know, last December in the Russian Ethnographic Museum opened a new permanent exhibition “The traditional culture of the Tatars of the Volga and Ural regions of the 19th – early 20th centuries.” It became part of the regional section of the museum’s exposition dedicated to the culture of the Volga peoples.

The opening of the exhibition is dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. The exposition was created by the Russian Ethnographic Museum with humanitarian and financial support from the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and in close cooperation with the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of St. Petersburg and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

The exposition has become a new platform where residents and guests of the city can get acquainted with the history and traditions of the Tatar people, the rich cultural component and the national flavor of the Tatar nation.