Renat Valiullin meets with  head of Musa Jalil  Museum-Apartment l Nazira Fattakhova in Kazan

June 05, 2020

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, met with head of the Musa Jalil Museum-Apartment in Kazan Nazira Fattakhova.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of perpetuation of the memory of the poet-hero, commemorative events held in Kazan, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

In turn, Nazira Fattakhova conducted a short tour of the museum, showing important and valuable exhibits, memorial rooms of the poet, where the poet spent his “Kazan” years of life.

Renat Valiullin spoke about ongoing and planned activities related to Musa Jalil. So, together with the poet’s daughter Lucia Musaevna Jalilova, a memorial design project “Remember and Don’t Forget!” was prepared, a courage area dedicated to the hero poet in the secondary school No. 146 of the Kalininsky District of St. Petersburg is being prepared for the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in September 2020

The monument to the Tatar poet and Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil was unveiled in St. Petersburg on May 19, 2011 and is a gift of the Republic of Tatarstan to St. Petersburg. The place was not chosen by chance: during the Great Patriotic War, Musa Jalil near Leningrad on the Volkhov Front, served as senior correspondent of the newspaper Otvaga, in 1942, was taken prisoner, and then to a concentration camp.

An outstanding Tatar poet, anti-fascist hero Musa Jalil (real name Jalilov Musa Mustafovich) is known for his poems on the themes of the revolution and civil war, throughout his life he wrote several hundred poems, however, he was best known for the famous Moabit Notebook series – poems, which he wrote while in a fascist concentration camp.

After the war, they were passed by his cellmate to motherland. For this cycle in 1957, Jalil was posthumously awarded the Lenin Prize. In 1968, the film “Moabite Notebook” about Musa Jalil was shot. For participation in an underground organization he was arrested and executed on August 25, 1944 in the Pletensee prison in Berlin. In 1956, he was posthumously awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru