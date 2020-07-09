Renat Valiullin met with the founder of the Tatar national-cultural house “Luch” Gabdulbar Alimov

On July 8, 2020, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin met with the founder of the Tatar national-cultural house “Luch” (“Nur”) (Krasnoe Selo) Gabdulbar Alimov.

Gabdulbar Alimov is not only the initiator of the opening of the Luch house, he also provides financial assistance, including products from his Factory of Home Pickles, to boarding houses, schools in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. He makes a serious contribution to the preservation and development of national culture in the region.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the upcoming event as part of the Tatar Culture Day in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

