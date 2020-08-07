Renewed  embankment of the   Lake Kaban will be opened for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

enrutat
07.08.2020

The second stage of the landscaped embankment of  the  Lake Nizhny Kaban is planned to be opened by August 30, to the day of the 100th anniversary of  celebrating of the TASSR. Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin announced this.

According to him, we mean  the opening of two new sites – from Khadi Taktash Street to Nazarbayev Street and along Mardzhani Street in Staro-Tatar Sloboda. Their length is almost 2 km. It is expected that phyto-purification cascades, a barbecue area, a football field, new areas for pedestrians and cyclists, an amphitheater, hammocks and bicycle parking will be installed on both sides of the lake.

In addition, on the territory from the open embankment in the direction of Nazarbayev street, it is planned to install a tribune and a sports ground with a rubber coating and exercise equipment, and benches, trash cans, flower beds and navigation elements will appear on the site along Marjani Street. In addition, a rowing school will operate near the lake.

We remind  that the first stage of the Kaban Lake embankment was opened in 2015.

kommersant.ru

 

