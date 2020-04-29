Residents of Tatarstan are invited to take part in  creation of the film “Immortal Tank Regiment”

April 28, 2020

The film is dedicated to tankers of World War II. The offer to help is addressed to all citizens of the country from the Union of Tankers of Russia. This is reported by tatarstan_official in social networks.

To take part, you need to send a photo of the hero (preferably in military uniform), a text document – the name and brief information about him (date of birth, where he was born, where he fought), a photograph of the participant of the “Immortal Tank Regiment 2020” with a photo of the hero on electronic Union mail strbtv@yandex.ru or at trbtv.ru.