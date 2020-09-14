Rinat Zakirov: The election of President of Tatarstan is a symbol of our statehood

September 13, 2020

Rinat Zakirov, chairman of the executive committee of the World Congress of Tatars, believes that the election of President of Tatarstan is a symbol of the republic’s statehood. He told about this to the correspondent of IA “Tatar-inform” after had voted at the polling station No. 4

“The family went to the polls yesterday. I decided to come today. The election of President of Tatarstan is one of the most important events. Therefore, this is the day when everyone must think and make a decision. In the future, we hope for the best, we have every right to do so, because in recent years Tatarstan has shown not only the country, but the whole world what the republic is capable of, ”said Rinat Zakirovt

We remind you that the autumn voting in Tatarstan will take three days. The status of a single voting day is fixed for September 13. At the same time, four election campaigns began: elections of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, of deputies of local authorities, additional elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

