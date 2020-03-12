RT deputies asked Putin to take special control of the preservation of languages ​​and cultures

March 12, 2020

The deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan adopted an appeal to President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in which they asked to take special control of the legislative regulation of issues related to the preservation of the languages ​​and traditions of the peoples of the country. The decision was made during the eighth meeting of the Parliament of the Republic of VI convocation.

“The State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan – the parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan, expressing support for the changes you have initiated to the Constitution of the country, has reviewed and approved the Law of the Russian Federation on the amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation“ On improving the regulation of certain issues of the organization and functioning of public authority ”,” the first line of the document says.

In their appeal, the deputies noted that the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation significantly strengthen the political and legal foundation for the development of the country and contain serious potential for further socio-economic transformations.

“At the same time, we are forced to state that sometimes we are faced with insufficient regulatory elaboration and the provision of direct constitutional guarantees. This applies to such a sensitive area as language policy. The announced new federal state educational standards for general education have not yet been adopted. In existing drafts of these standards, provisions regarding mother tongues remain very vague. Requirements for subject results have been developed for all academic subjects, except for native languages ​​and literature, as well as the state languages ​​of the republics. Moreover, the state languages ​​in educational standards by status are lower than foreign languages, since two foreign languages ​​are compulsory for study, and the state languages ​​of the republics are not, ”the deputies of Tatarstan expressed concern.

Parliamentarians of the republic noted that these problematic issues have not been resolved for a long time, and suggested that the head of state strengthen the responsibility of federal authorities for the proper implementation of the provisions of the country’s Constitution.

“You have repeatedly expressed that the cultures and traditions of the peoples living in the Russian Federation are a unique asset and a competitive advantage of our Fatherland. According to the amendments to the Basic Law, the state assumes additional obligations to protect the cultural identity of all peoples and ethnic communities, guaranteeing the preservation of ethnocultural and linguistic diversity. This provision organically supplements and strengthens the constitutional principles of Russian federalism, the norms on the preservation of the mother tongue, and on the establishment by the republics of their state languages.

We believe that constitutional amendments, considered with the active participation of experts and the general public, will require systematic legislative and by-laws regulation at both the federal and regional levels. We are addressing you as a guarantor of the Constitution of the Russian Federation with a request to take this work under special control, ”the deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Tajikistan noted in their message.

tatar-inform.ru