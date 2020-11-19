RT President supported the proposal to create prayer rooms in shopping centers in Kazan

enrutat
On November 16, a meeting of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov with  entrepreneurial community of the Republic of Tatarstan   was  held. In addition to entrepreneurs, the event was attended by representatives of the authorities, leaders of various levels, including the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin.

At the meeting, in addition to discussing the need to provide assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, many other issues were raised. One of them is the creation of additional prayer rooms for Muslims in shopping centers in Kazan. This initiative was put forward by  President of the Association of Muslim Entrepreneurs of the Russian Federation Aydar Shagimardanov. He noted that the Association has experience in organizing such prayer rooms in the Suvar Plaza and Karavan shopping centers, and stressed that such an initiative is an important part of the Halal LifeStyle development. In addition, Aydar Shagimardanov said that the Association of Muslim Entrepreneurs of the Russian Federation will undertake repairs, rent and utility bills in prayer rooms.

Rustam Minnikhanov supported this proposal and during the meeting set the task for the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin to compile a list of objects where prayer rooms are needed.

