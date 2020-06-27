RT Representaion in the Russian Federation honored the memory of a native of Kazan, Army General Viktor Erin

June 26, 2020

The Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation in the year of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR continues to remember people who have made a significant contribution to the establishment and development of the region, whose fate is connected with Moscow and Kazan.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin at the Troekurovsky cemetery laid flowers at the grave of a native of Kazan, Army General and Hero of Russia Viktor Fedorovich Erin.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow Farit Farisov, employees of the RT representative office.

The Representation maintained close, friendly relations with the eminent countryman. Since the founding of the Club of Officers, Viktor Fedorovich has been an active participant in all meetings of the association. V.F. Yerin, among honored guests, attended other events held by the Tatarstan Rep-office. .

Victor Yerin was head of the Russian Ministry of the Interior during the difficult years of political and social reforms in the country. He made a great contribution to improving the activities of law enforcement agencies and the foreign intelligence service.

Viktor Fedorovich was born on January 17, 1944 in Kazan. In 1967 he graduated with honors from the Kazan branch of the Elabuga police high school. In 1969, a promising opera was sent to study in Moscow, at the Higher Police School. In those years, Viktor Fedorovich was the only police officer in Tatarstan who received a diploma from this educational institution. Worked with an agent network. He took part in the investigation of serious crimes, exposing particularly dangerous criminal groups.

From 1980 to 1981 he was on a business trip in Afghanistan.

Since 1983 – head of department at the Main Directorate for Combating Theft of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR. From 1988 to 1990 – First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia. Since 1990 – Deputy Minister of the Interior of the RSFSR – Head of the Criminal Police Service. Since the beginning of 1991 – First Deputy Minister of the Interior of the RSFSR, in September 1991 he was appointed First Deputy Minister of the Interior of the USSR. Since December 1991 – First Deputy Minister of Security and Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

In May 1991, he became one of the first top managers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who left the CPSU.

In January 1992, he was appointed Minister of the Interior of the Russian Federation.

In November 1992, he headed the operational headquarters for restoring law and order in the region of the Ingush-Ossetian conflict.

October 1, 1993 V.F. Yerin was awarded the rank of army general.

October 8 received the title of Hero of the Russian Federation.

October 20 B.N. Yeltsin appointed him a member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

In December 1994 to January 1995, he directed the activities of units and bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on the territory of the Chechen Republic.

In 1995-2000 – Deputy Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

He died in Moscow in March 2018 after a long illness.

