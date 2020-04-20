Rushan Abbyasov: Hajj is impossible to replace by anything

April 19, 2020

How Muslims reacted to the closure of mosques, as well as the possible abolition of the Hajj, said Rushan Abbyasov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Muftis Council, Deputy Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation.

Preparations for the 2020 Hajj season are officially suspended until the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

“There is no final information that there will be no Hajj season this year. The Saudi authorities did not make such decisions, but they warned us. We received a note from the embassy from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia so that while our companies did not conclude an agreement with air carriers and hotels so that later they would not incur losses, ”Abbyasov told Sputnik Uzbekistan.

He clarified that to date, the decision on the final cancellation has not been made, and so far we hope that the Hajj will still take place if the epidemiological situation in the world improves

“But if this happens, and the pilgrims cannot go this year, we hope that they will remain healthy and be able to perform the Hajj next year, because it is impossible to replace the Hajj. Everyone reacted to this with understanding, as well as the quarantine of mosques in all countries of the Islamic world, ”the mufti explained.

He also said that the imams have switched to a remote form of communication with believers.

“There are online sermons, people can connect via the Internet, social networks. Believers made their homes mosques, ”he added.

muslim.ru