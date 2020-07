Russian President awarded Rinat Tazetdinov with the Order of Friendship

27.07.2020

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin signed a decree on awarding the People’s Artist of Russia and Tatarstan Rinat Tazetdinov with the Order of Friendship, according to the Instagram of the Kamal Theater.

The award was presented for a great contribution to the development of Russian culture and art, many years of fruitful activity.