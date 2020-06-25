Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the Tatarstan people on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR

June .25, .2020

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated residents of the republic on the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

“Exactly a century ago, on June 25, 1920, with the transfer of all power to the Provisional Revolutionary Council, the decree of the All-Russian Central Executive Committee and Sovnarkom of the RSFSR on the creation of the Autonomous Tatar Socialist Soviet Republic was filled with real content,” the President of the Republic of Tatarstan recalled.

According to Rustam Minnikhanov, this event became “one of the crucial landmarks in the history of the Tatar and the entire multinational people of the republic” and marked the beginning of the formation of modern Tatarstan.

Among the achievements of the region over the past century, the head of the republic mentioned the creation of heavy industry, advanced aircraft and shipbuilding, the construction of KAMAZ, the effective development of the agricultural industry, the development of oil fields and the establishment of a petrochemical complex, the organization of world-class scientific and educational centers, and cultural achievements.

Minnikhanov separately emphasized the contribution of the Tatarstan people to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. “The generation of winners was a model of perseverance, heroism and self-sacrifice. Having defended the independence of the Motherland and freeing the world from fascism, yesterday’s front-line soldiers and home front workers restored the country and created a powerful backlog for further development, ”he emphasized.

In the postwar years, the TASSR turned “into one of the advanced republics of the Soviet Union.” Then, in the post-Soviet era, the republic managed to maintain the production complex and, with the support of the federal center, create conditions for implementing large-scale social programs and projects, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan noted.

“Today Tatarstan is one of the dynamically developing, supporting regions of Russia, makes a significant contribution to strengthening the power and defense capability of the Fatherland, and consistently supports the course of our national leader Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin towards building a strong Russia,” Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized.

The President of Tatarstan thanked all generations of residents of the republic, noting that they made a significant contribution to its formation and development. He called the foundation of the region’s success “the rich heritage of their ancestors, interethnic and interfaith harmony, powerful production potential and aspiration for the future”.

“The Republic of Tatarstan is the subject of our pride and confidence in the future! Happy holiday, dear friends! “Peace, happiness, kindness and prosperity to you and your loved ones!” – concluded Rustam Minnikhanov.

