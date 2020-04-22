Rustam Minnikhanov congratulates Tatarstan people on the day of local self-government

April 21, 2020

Every year, April 21 is the Day of Local Self-Government, which, despite its short history, has already firmly entered the glorious chronicle of professional holidays of the Russian Federation. Today it is difficult to overestimate a huge role of local self-government in development of democracy in our country, in establishment and improvement of the institutions of statehood and civil society.

In Tatarstan, the authority of local self-government is traditionally high. I am convinced that its successful work, strengthening the interaction of power and society at all levels are a solid guarantee of the ongoing development of the republic, a guarantee of stability and progress.

This year we celebrate significant anniversaries: the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. Throughout the centuries-old history of the revived Tatarstan statehood, local authorities have invariably demonstrated a high level of participation in all socially significant matters. Local authorities made a great contribution to organizing the coordinated work of labor front in difficult war and post-war years, as well as to supplying population with food and basic necessities.

Today, much is done in Tatarstan to ensure a good life for citizens, progressive development of territories, and involvement of broad masses of the population in solving urgent problems. A significant level of economic development and social harmony in the republic allows us to implement about fifty social programs aimed at ensuring a high quality of life. And we will definitely continue this work.

One of the main tasks of local government, as the level of public authority closest to citizens, was and remains working with population. This is of particular relevance in the fight against coronavirus epidemic, which requires endurance and high professionalism from all of us, the mobilization of forces to support citizens and economic entities everywhere, accuracy and speed in decision-making. I am sure that by joint efforts we will cope with this insidious threat and will be able to minimize its consequences.

This year we also have to conduct an important election campaign for the election of deputies of local self-government. An assessment of the state of work in the field will be given by our voters. I have no doubt that this time too, the most active, authoritative citizens who are well acquainted with local tasks and problems will be elected to local authorities.

On this significant day, with special gratitude I congratulate all the workers of local self-government, deputies, public activists and veterans. I thank you for your significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the Republic of Tatarstan, sincere concern for fellow citizens and their native land, conscientious and responsible work for the good of the Fatherland. Happy Local Government Day! I wish you happiness, peace, kindness and prosperity!

