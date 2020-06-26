Rustam Minnikhanov in the Kirov region attended the opening of a memorial to the soldiers of 311 rifle division

June 26, 2020

Today, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Governor of the Kirov Region Igor Vasiliev attended the opening ceremony of the memorial to the soldiers of the 311 rifle division in the city of Sloboda Kirov Region. Rustam Minnikhanov is in Kirov region on a working visit.

During the Great Patriotic War, 311 rifle Dvina Red Banner Orders of the Suvorov Division was formed in the Kirov region. The personnel of the division was recruited from civilians. Including the residents of the Republic of Tatarstan were called up to the division. The division went through the whole war, participated in the defense of Leningrad, liberation from the fascist invaders of the territory of our country and foreign countries, participated in the Berlin operation. Thousands of fighters and division commanders did not return home, many are still considered missing.

The governor of the Kirov region emphasized that the memorial will personify the feat of all the Kirovites who went to the front and gave their lives for victory. “Scary figures: 650 thousand people went to war from the city of Kirov. Most did not come back. At the same time, more than 300 thousand people from all over the Soviet Union were evacuated to Kirov. Entire enterprises moved, ”he emphasized.

The memorial is a memorial zone on the Alley of memory and glory, including bas-reliefs, plates showing the stages of the division’s combat path, as well as busts to the Heroes of the Soviet Union, division commander Boris Alexandrovich Vladimirov and 1069 rifle regiment commander, native of the Sabinsky district of Tatarstan Zaki Khabibullovich Khabibullin.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted that the opening of the memorial in honor of the soldiers of the 311 rifle division formed in the Kirov region is an important event in the framework of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. “Zaki Khabibullin was born in the Sabinsky district, there are my parents, the school in which I studied. Such people have always been an example to us. I would like to thank all those who participated in the installation of this beautiful monument, ”he addressed the participants in the ceremony.

The President of Tatarstan noted that today some are trying to underestimate the role of the USSR and the Red Army in World War II. “And only such steps to perpetuate the memory of our heroes, the education of the young generation will allow us to preserve historical memory. Russian President Vladimir Putin pays great attention to these issues. Of course, the memory of those who died at the front, of veterans who forged a victory should always be with us, ”added Rustam MinnikhaRustam Minnikhanov in the Kirov region attended the opening of a memorial to the soldiers of 311 rifle division