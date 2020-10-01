Rustam Minnikhanov laid flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil in Chelyabinsk

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler laid flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil in Chelyabinsk. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev.

We remind that Rustam Minnikhanov is in Chelyabinsk today on the occasion of the opening of the monument to the great Tatar poet G. Tukai. After the opening ceremony, President of Tatarstan and Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region honored the memory of the poet, hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil.

The monument dedicated to Musa Jalil is a kind of reflection of the unity of peoples, a gift from President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to the city of Chelyabinsk. The monument by the famous sculptor Baki Urmanche from the series “Portraits in Stone” was made about 50 years ago. The assembly work began in September 2015, and the grand opening took place on October 16, 2015. The special guests at the ceremony were the daughter of the famous poet Chulpan Jalil and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Ildar Khalikov.