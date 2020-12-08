On Volunteer Day, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with activists of republican volunteer organizations.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted that today there are 1,247 volunteer organizations operating in Tatarstan with a total number of 62.9 thousand people.

“These are medical volunteers, Victory volunteers, search and rescue teams, silver-age volunteers and a number of others. I think that every year there will be more and more of them, ” President of the Republic of Tatarstan stressed.

According to Rustam Minnikhanov, during a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, volunteering received a new stage in its development.

The work of volunteers has become crucial in providing assistance to the needy citizens of the republic. And the All-Russian action “# WeVmeste” gave a significant impetus to the development of a culture of mutual aid and volunteer movement.

“Volunteer Day should be a significant holiday. I turned to the leadership of cities and districts so that the work of volunteers in their territories was also duly noted. At the same time, it is necessary to continue informing the population about our volunteer movements, about their actions.

There are many who are ready to help those in need, but they do not know where to turn to offer their help. I am sure that number of our volunteers will only grow, ” President of Tatarstan said.

Rustam Minnikhanov presented the volunteers with commemorative medals of President of the Russian Federation and Gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

