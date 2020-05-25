Rustam Minnikhanov met with Kamil Hazrat Samigullin on the day of Uraza Bairam

May 24, 2020

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with Mufti, chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kamil Hazrat Samigullin.

The meeting was held at the Government House of the Republic of Tatarstan, on the day of Uraza Bairam, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan and Muslim fasting.

The parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holiday. In particular, Rustam Minnikhanov thanked Muslim non-governmental organizations for their charity work during a difficult period for everyone. According to Rustam Minnikhanov, the Muslims of Tatarstan found an opportunity to provide spiritual and material support to many in need, took a personal part in the formation of iftar sets.

“I am sincerely grateful to the Muslims of the republic for the fact that they, along with the Orthodox and representatives of other traditional religions, are fully aware of the high degree of responsibility to the Almighty and society that lies with all of us, and strictly follow the unshakable ideals of humanity and good neighborliness,” said Rustam Minnikhanov.

In addition, during a meeting between Rustam Minnikhanov and Kamil Hazrat on TV, they showed a news release about the celebration of gayet in the regions of Russia – the report began with the example of Tatarstan and was filmed with the participation of Kamil Hazrat.

The live broadcast of the holiday vagaz was organized on television and online. Then, during the meeting, Kamil Hazrat reported to Rustam Minnikhanov about the results of the past month, Ramadan. “Despite the fact that the Ramadan period fell on a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic, in the country and in the world, 30 days of the month passed fruitfully for the Tatarstan ummah. The ban on visiting mosques and holding mass events, though overshadowed the joy of Ramadan, nevertheless did not become an obstacle to the manifestation of universal solidarity in helping those in need, ”Kamil Hazrat said. According to the mufti, the charity marathon “Ramadan – the month of good deeds” was held on an unprecedented scale this year.

In addition, during a conversation with the President of Tatarstan, Head of the DUM of the Republic of Tatarstan shared the results of the activity of the muftiate over the past 12 months. He emphasized that translations of the meanings of Kalyam Sharif into the Tatar and Russian languages ​​had been published and had been successfully presented to the Tatar public in Moscow, as well as in Makhachkala. The current year 2020 is declared by the Muftiate in Tatarstan as the Year of the mother tongue. Separately, Kamil Hazrat dwelt on the results of Tatar language courses organized in 20 mosques of Tatarstan.

In today’s meeting, Rustam Minnikhanov with Kamil Hazrat Samigullin was attended by Head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Asgat Safarov.

RT Presidential Press Office, Elena Britvina

