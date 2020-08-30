Rustam Minnikhanov met with the participants of the first Tatar National Assembly

August 29, 2020

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin and State Counselor of Tatarstan, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation Mintimer Shaimiev took part in the plenary meeting “Millet Zhyeny – 2020” (“National Assembly – 2020″), organized by the World Congress of Tatars.

During the meeting, participants discussed a wide range of issues: the results of the activities of the World Congress of Tatars for 2017-2020 were summed up, mechanisms for preserving the Tatar language and national traditions, formation of national and cultural values ​​among young people were discussed, and the draft Strategy for the Development of the Tatar People was discussed.

Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated participants of the plenary session on the Day of the Republic and on a significant date – the 100th anniversary of formation of Tatarstan. He stressed that such meetings are always a long-awaited event. “At such meetings we can communicate with each other, discuss topical issues related to preservation of our national traditions, culture and language,” President of the Republic of Tatarstan said.

He stressed that all these topics were reflected in the Development Strategy of the Tatar people: “We have collected many proposals for preservation and development of our national wealth. Of course, there were heated discussions on individual issues. Despite this, today the document is ready and we can accept it. I would like to thank everyone who took part in developing the draft Strategy ”.

Rustam Minnikhanov also expressed gratitude to President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the federal government for the support.

Addressing the meeting participants, President of the Republic of Tatarstan noted that the future of the Tatar people depends on each of us. “Thanks to such active and caring people as you, we will be able to preserve the Tatar national traditions, customs and language, and enrich our culture. Thank you so much for that! ” He added.

Then Rustam Minnikhanov presented state awards of the Republic of Tatarstan to activists of Tatar public organizations for their contribution to the development of the Tatar language and culture.

At the end of the event, the participants of the plenary session voted for the adoption of the Strategy for Development of the Tatar People.

