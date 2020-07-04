Rustam Minnikhanov: Sabantuy – a reflection of the original character of the Tatar people

July 04, 2020

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated residents of the republic on the Tatar national holiday Sabantuy.

“Our ancient traditions and symbols are endlessly dear to all of us and are symbols that connect us to our native land, generous mother nature and the glorious deeds of our ancestors with many invisible spiritual threads,” the head of the republic said.

He emphasized that Sabantuy is a reflection of the original character of the Tatar people and their best qualities: industriousness and good looks, sincerity and hospitality, endurance and fidelity to high ideals. And the openness and unique atmosphere of genuine folk art attracts people of different ages, nationalities and religions every year.

According to Rustam Minnikhanov, Sabantuy recharges with creative energy for a long time, inspiring for labor achievements and noble deeds. He cited the statement of the Tatar poet Renat Haris: “Sabantuy itself is a one-day trip, butt itss mood, charge, joke, anticipation, and humming are still alive for many days, not a week or a month, or even a year, forcing him to weigh and evaluate things again, our progressing . ”

President of the Republic stated that the holiday, held in the year of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, is special, because the everlasting values ​​embedded in public holidays, which instill in us love for our culture and mother tongue, awaken deep patriotic feelings in us even more close and more obvious to the residents of the republic

Celebrating Sabantuy in an online format will expand the scale and geography of the holiday and for a long time preserve the joyful mood and love of life of all its participants, Rustam Minnikhanov considered.

Let this holiday again give us all the brightest, unforgettable emotions! Happiness, good health and prosperity to you and your loved ones! ” – concluded President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

tatar-inform.ru