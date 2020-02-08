Rustam Minnikhanov sent a telegram of condolences to the wife of Ayrat Khayrullin

February 07, 2020

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov sent a telegram of condolences to the wife of the State Duma deputy Ayrat Khayrullin Guzeli who died in a helicA person who made a worthy contribution to the development of the agricultural complex of Tatarstan, who effectively defended the interests of Tatarstan agricultural producers at the highest legislative level in the State Duma of Russia, passed away, ”the telegram says.

opter crash.

“This is a big loss not only for you, your family, but for the whole republic. According to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Airat Khairullin will be remembered by residents of the republic as an active philanthropist who has done many good deeds.

“I sympathize with your grief, I wish you strength and perseverance in these sad days,” Rustam Minnikhanov concluded and asked to convey words of support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased deputy.