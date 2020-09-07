Rustam Minnikhanov suggested animating Tatar fairy tales

On September 5, 2020, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov visited the animation school in Almetyevsk. This is the first and so far the only animation school in Russia.

The concept of the school was developed jointly with Soyuzmultfilm. The school is divided into two buildings for preschool children and older pupils. Preschoolers get acquainted with the basics of creating cartoons, and older pupils can learn 2D and 3D computer animation, as well as work in the motioncapture room.

General director of Soyuzmultfilm Boris Mashkovtsev noted that there is a sorely lack of personnel in the field of animation. Those who graduate from this school are guaranteed to get a job in this area.

The equipment at the Almetyevsk animation school is identical to that used in professional studios. The teachers of the school will come to train the staff of “Soyuzmultfilm” to which Rustam Minnikhanov expressed a desire to animate Tatar fairy tales.

