Rustam Minnikhanov: “The Constitution effectively protects the rights of citizens”

Dear people of Tatarstan!

Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you on the Constitution Day of the Republic of Tatarstan.

In the Year of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR, the fundamental norms enshrined in our Basic Law, expressing the will of the multinational people of the republic, are filled with special content.

For many years, the Constitution has effectively protected the rights of citizens, has been a solid foundation for socio-economic achievements, and has ensured the well-coordinated work of the entire system of state authorities and local self-government.

We are deeply grateful to the federal leadership, personally to President of the country V.V. Putin for the constant support of republican initiatives and projects. Today Tatarstan is a dynamically developing region looking to the future with ambitious plans in the economy and socio-cultural sphere. The republic makes a significant contribution to strengthening the statehood and power of the Russian Federation.

The positive role of the Constitution of Tatarstan in the development of the system of public relations is noticeable. The equality of all nationalities and social groups, established in the Basic Law of the republic, is the foundation of its social and political stability. The immutable task of all authorities and public associations is constant concern for the preservation of interethnic and interfaith peace, civil harmony.

I am confident that by strictly observing the constitutional norms and provisions, realizing our personal responsibility for the present and future of the republic, we will ensure the further prosperity of Tatarstan and improvement of the quality of life of people.

I wish you, dear friends, success in labor and optimism, good health, happiness and prosperity!

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov

president.tatarstan.ru