Rustam Minnikhanov took part in a meeting of the Media Club under the Tatarstan Embassy in the Russian Federation

December 17, 2019

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov took part in the next meeting of the Media Club at the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

Recall that the Media Club was established in 2010. And this is the sixth meeting of Rustam Minnikhanov with the journalists of the club, which unites over 150 representatives of leading Moscow and federal media. All of them come from Tatarstan or studied and worked in the republic.

The event was held for the fourth time on the basis of the “Fund for the Support of Education and Culture of Ismail Akhmetov” and the company “Arch-Skin”.

The moderator of the event was traditionally the chairman of the Media Club, the editor-in-chief of the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, a graduate of Kazan University Vladislav Fronin.

The meeting was opened by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin. He thanked the journalists who cover the events taking place in Tatarstan, as well as the events of the republic in Moscow. He asked for more active assistance in the coming year – the year of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. He emphasized that many significant events will be held in Moscow. This is the tour of the Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater named after Musa Jalil at the Bolshoi Theater of Russia, the Kamalov Theater on the stage of the Maly Theater, an exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery, federal Sabantuy and other events.

Ravil Kalimullovich also spoke about the successes of the members of the Media Club over the past year and introduced the journalists who recently joined the club. Among them: the general director of STS Elmira Makhmutova, the head of the TASS department Natalia Harisova, the head of the RBC department, Marat Tenchurin and others.

Welcoming remarks were made by VGTRK Deputy General Director Rifat Sabitov, Director General of the Novyi Vek Television and Radio Company, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilshat Aminov, Head of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Media of the Republic of Tatarstan Aidar Salimgaraev, First Deputy Director General of the International Information Group “ Interfax »Renat Abdullin. Maxim Kournikov, author and host of the program, spoke about the project “We Speak Tatar” on the radio “Echo of Moscow”.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the organizers of the meeting, as well as the journalists for their attention and concern for Tatarstan. “We are very pleased that you are sick and worried about our republic. You are supporters of Tatarstan, you are our friends and partners. We feel it and really appreciate it. If we talked about our achievements and problems only in the perimeter of Tatarstan, the region would not have become so recognizable. We hold many All-Russian and International events, which are widely covered in the federal media. You do it in a professional manner. Thank you for this! ”- Tatarstan President addressed the meeting participants.

He briefly summed up the outgoing year. Rustam Minnikhanov said that all 40 programs have been successfully implemented in the republic. The economic growth rate exceeded 101%. “Of course, the indicators could be higher, but this is due to restrictions in oil production, problems in the automotive market and the petrochemical market. Nevertheless, we believe that Tatarstan has a stable economy. All our plans have been implemented. I informed the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about this as part of his recent visit to Naberezhnye Chelny for the 50th anniversary of KAMAZ, ”said the President of Tatarstan.

Further communication continued in a question-and-answer format. Rustam Minnikhanov was asked how national projects are being implemented in the republic. The President of Tatarstan emphasized that the leadership of the country has set serious tasks that are called upon “to change the country in the next 5 years.” “National projects cover all spheres of life: transport infrastructure, education system, medicine, ecology and many other areas. These large projects will change the quality of life in our country. Some believe that it is impossible to achieve the inherent parameters. But, in my opinion, there are no impossible tasks. As for our republic, we are fulfilling all the parameters so far and will continue this work, ”he said.

At the same time, Rustam Minnikhanov noted that the effective implementation of national projects requires a number of systemic decisions by the Government of the Russian Federation.

One of the questions was devoted to the topic of taxation of self-employed citizens. Rustam Minnikhanov said that Tatarstan has fulfilled the planned indicators for the registration of self-employed – 60 thousand people. “This is a very serious step to legalize your income, to form a good credit history. This law allows you to earn up to 2.5 million rubles per year. There are two categories of people: those who enter the legal sector and young people who are taking their first steps in entrepreneurial activity, ”he said.

At the meeting, the topic of the upcoming census was raised.