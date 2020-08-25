Rustam Minnikhanov tops the rating of stability of governors

25.08.2020

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov topped the rating of stability of heads of regions. The rating was compiled by analysts of the communication holding Minchenko Consulting.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan is the leader among incumbent leaders, who will have elections this year. The second position is occupied by Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, the third – by Head of the Tambov Region Alexander Nikitin.

“Rustam Minnikhanov, thanks to the support of President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] and reaching a compromise in the ranks of the local elites, has significantly strengthened his position,” the experts noted.

According to the compilers of the rating, there are no “cracks in the solidarity support of the elites and public opinion” in the republic.

In addition, political scientists drew attention to the fact that embedding Tatarstan in the agenda of national digitalization as a leader of the regional IT industry “forms a resource inter-elite link Minnikhanov – Khusnullin (Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin) – Mishustin (Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin).

tatar-inform.ru