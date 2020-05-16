Rustam Minnikhanov visited the center for formation of iftar sets at the Ak Bars Arena stadium

May 15, 2020

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, visited the Ak Bars Arena stadium, where he watched the process of preparing food boxes for iftar. The President of RT was accompanied by the mayor of Kazan, Ilsur Metshin.

This year, the republican iftar is organized in a new format. In connection with the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, the most needy Tatarstan people are brought home special lunch boxes for the first meal after fast. The charity event will continue throughout the month of Ramadan.

Rustam Minnikhanov was informed that up to 1000 iftar sets are formed daily at the stadium. They are transferred to the Zakyat charity foundation DUM RT, the imams of Kazan mosques and the muhtasib of the districts for further delivery to needy citizens. At the same time, all sanitary and epidemiological safety measures are followed.

A number of other organizations are also preparing their iftar sets. In total, today Tatarstan people have received over 100 thousand food boxes.

president.tatarstan.ru