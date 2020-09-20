Rustam Minnikhanov will address the presidential message to the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on September 24

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov on September 24 will address deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan with an annual message. This was announced by head of the parliament of the republic, Farid Mukhametshin.

“On Thursday, September 24, the 14th meeting of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan with the agenda“ Annual message of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan to the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on the internal and external situation of the republic ”will take place in the State Big Concentration Hall named after Salikh Saydashev,” Mukhametshin said.

According to him, the 15th session of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan is planned to be held on the same day, which will take place in the session hall of the republican parliament.

tatar-inform.ru