Rustam Minnikhanov will answer the questions of Tatarstanians on the air of TV channels and in social networks

Rustam Minnikhanov will answer the questions of Tatarstanians on the air of TV channels and in social networks

September 07, 2020

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on September 10 at 13 o’clock will answer the questions of the Tatarstanians live on republican TV channels and in social networks.

Rustam Minnikhanov’s live broadcast is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, which is celebrated this year. What are the main successes and achievements of modern Tatarstan, how the republic is developing in the 21st century – President of the Republic of Tatarstan will answer these and other questions.

During the live broadcast, the presenters – Dmitry Averkiev and Sergey Magdanov – will ask the President of Tatarstan the most pressing questions of interest to the residents of the republic.

You can ask the President of the Republic of Tatarstan by calling the editorial office of the Tatarstan 24 TV channel: 8 (843) 224-24-24 or on social networks. Questions are accepted in the official group of the Republic of Tatarstan on VKontakte, as well as in the community directive on Instagram.

All questions from residents will be recorded. Questions are accepted until 21:00 on September 9.

tatar-inform.ru