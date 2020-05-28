Sabantuy at the Verkhnyaya Pyshma to be! This year it will be held in the format of an online concert

May 28, 2020

Despite the limitations associated with the coronavirus pandemic, in the Sverdlovsk region, the Sabantuy season 2020 has started. The first to decide were the residents of Verkhnyaya Pyshma. Local festival organizers conceived it as a great online concert. Performances of local artists can be seen in the family circle, on a computer monitor.

In the Ural city of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, the Tatars settled in the 70s of the last century, coming from Tatarstan and Bashkortostan to work in the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company. Today Verkhnyaya Pyshma is a modern industrial center of the Sverdlovsk region.

Thanks to the financial assistance of the city-forming enterprise, the Medny Mosque was opened here. Until now, it is one of the largest and most beautiful religious buildings not only in the Urals, but throughout Russia. According to the latest data, about one hundred nationalities live in the satellite city of Yekaterinburg. Tatars are the second largest nationality. And they have their own public organization: the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city of Verkhnyaya Pyshma.

“According to statistics, Tatars in Verkhnyaya Pyshma – 10 percent. I can’t say that absolutely everyone is active in Tatar life, our main misfortune is the loss of our native language. But there are also young people who desire to learn the Tatar language themselves and instill love of native culture for their children ”- says Gulshat Ayupova, Chairman of the NCAT Verkhnyaya Pyshma.

The city of Verkhnyaya Pyshma became famous throughout Russia several years ago due to the performance in the television project “Voice” by Saida Mukhametzyanova. The childhood of this original Tatarstan singer before moving to Kazan took place in a small Ural city. In general, the Tatars of Verkhnyaya Pyshma love to be creative, there are several Tatar amateur art groups: the Yaktash ensemble, in which the average age of the participants is 55-65 years. For youth there is a folk ensemble of Tatar and Bashkir culture “Yoldiz”. A few years ago there was a children’s group “Chack Chack.” All teams are led by Zulfiya and Ilnur Hamidullins.

This year, the Tatars of Verkhnyaya Pyshma are going to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sabantuy in the local park of culture and recreation.

“Everyone is waiting for Sabantuy! And not only the Tatars and Bashkirs. And this year everyone calls and asks: how will we celebrate? .. I reply that we will definitely have a holiday, the current situation – not forever! ” – shared Gulshat Ayupova

Due to the situation with the coronavirus Sabantuy this year, it will not work out like everyone used to: to be crowded, fun, with a lot of artists. The organizers decided that they would arrange a holiday in an online format. Applications for participation with vocal, musical and dance video cameras were received by the organizing committee not only from Verkhnyaya Pyshma and Yekaterinburg, but also from Berezovsky and Kachkanar.

“Sabantuy is still our biggest and favorite holiday! We will celebrate it! And no matter what, we will pass it on to our children and grandchildren! ” – Ilnur Hamidullin

The video broadcast of Verkhnepyshminsky Sabantuy 2020 can be viewed on the page of the local Park of Culture and Leisure in the social network Vkontakte. The online concert starts on May 30 at 12 o’clock.

Albina Shaimukhametova

ural.tatar