“Sabantuy” magazine will explain difficult topics in Tatar and mathematics to schoolchildren

Lessons of the Tatar language and mathematics from the best teachers of Tatarstan will appear on the pages of the “Sabantuy” magazine. The new project will help the children deal with the most difficult topics from the school curriculum.

“The best teachers of the Republic in the Tatar language and mathematics explain in an accessible and engaging way on the pages of the magazine the topics, when studying which pupils often have problems at school,” the publishers say.

To the point, the magazine can not only be read. Most of the “Sabantuy” headings are available online – using QR codes in the magazine, one can look at educational videos with master classes and video clips.

tatar-inform.ru