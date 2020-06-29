enrutat
Home / Sabantuy will be held online  in Penza region 
Sabantuy will be held online  in Penza region 

Sabantuy will be held online  in Penza region 

in News, 29.06.2020 0

Sabantuy will be held online  in Penza region

June  29, 2020

In the Penza region, the traditional Sabantuy in 2020 will be held online. This was announced on Sunday, June 28   by   Governor Ivan Belozertsev on his pages in social networks.

Head of the region discussed  implementation of events dedicated to the end of spring field work with  chairman of the Tatar autonomy of the region Zhigansha Tuktarov.

It is clarified that online Sabantuy will start a series of rural plow holidays, and in August, if the epidemiological situation is successful, they will hold a large regional Sabantuy in the village of Zasechnoye.

“I really like this bright, original holiday, filled with a special flavor. He is loved not only by the Tatars, it is attended by representatives of all peoples living in the Penza region. Our strength is in this diversity and unity, ”said Ivan Belozertsev

penzainform.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.