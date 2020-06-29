Sabantuy will be held online in Penza region

June 29, 2020

In the Penza region, the traditional Sabantuy in 2020 will be held online. This was announced on Sunday, June 28 by Governor Ivan Belozertsev on his pages in social networks.

Head of the region discussed implementation of events dedicated to the end of spring field work with chairman of the Tatar autonomy of the region Zhigansha Tuktarov.

It is clarified that online Sabantuy will start a series of rural plow holidays, and in August, if the epidemiological situation is successful, they will hold a large regional Sabantuy in the village of Zasechnoye.

“I really like this bright, original holiday, filled with a special flavor. He is loved not only by the Tatars, it is attended by representatives of all peoples living in the Penza region. Our strength is in this diversity and unity, ”said Ivan Belozertsev

penzainform.ru