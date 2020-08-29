Shaikhraziev on the 100th anniversary of the TASSR: This century turned out to be unique and very difficult

28.08.2020

The last hundred years in the history of the Tatars turned out to be unique, at the same time very difficult. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council “Milli Shura” of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev in an interview with Andrei Kuzmin.

“This century turned out to be unique from the point of view of history, but very difficult from the point of view of life and family. The October Revolution, the Civil War, famine, collectivization, terror, the Finnish war, the Great Patriotic War, reconstruction, oil and construction, stagnation, collapse and formation – we all went through. These hundred years could be written into a thousand, ”Shaikhraziev noted.

He hopes that a large number of Tatarstan citizens will participate in the festive events, this will be a pride. The celebration is held not for a narrow circle, but for all Tatarstan people – there are 3 million 900 people.

