Shaukat Kabirov about Major General Almas Adgamov and Doctor of Philosophy Mansur Abdrakhmanov

March 20, 2020

Shaukat Kabirov, a veteran teacher at the Novoibraykino secondary school in the Aksubaevsky district, prepared materials for a book-album about famous compatriots: Major General Almas Adgamov and Doctor of Philosophy Mansur Abdrakhmanov. In it, a history teacher talks about the formation of famous fellow countrymen and their rich life path.

“In the prewar years, a cadet of a military school, a soldier who survived all the horrors of the war from its first days to Victory Day, Almas Adgamov took part in the Victory Parade on the main square of the country – on Red Square,” the author writes about Major General Almas Adgamov.

Mansur Abdrakhmanov, also a participant in the Great Patriotic War, was seriously wounded in the Battle of Kursk, which became a turning point during the Great Patriotic War.

After a long cure in hospitals, he returned to Kazan as an invalid. He devoted the rest of his life to science. Since 1957, he headed Department of Philosophy of KSU, while being vice-rector for scientific work. He became the first author of a textbook on philosophy in the Tatar language. It is not surprising that Shaukat Kabirov devoted his work to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

Irina Kryukova

aksubayevo.ru