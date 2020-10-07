Shigabutdin Mardzhani’s house to be restored in Kazan

In Kazan, restoration work has begun in the house of Shigabutdin Mardzhani (10 Kayum Nasyri St.). Built in 1858, the building is a cultural heritage site. After completion of the restoration, a museum dedicated to the outstanding Tatar figure will appear in the building.

Before starting work, specialists conducted historical and archival research in order to restore the lost elements with maximum accuracy. So, the house will again have a brick annex and awnings over the entrances.

The project provides for a large amount of repair and restoration work, it is planned that after their completion the dilapidated building will be brought into a standard state. At the first stage, specialists began to dismantle the rotten wooden floors.

We remind that the house was built in 1858 by the outstanding scientist, religious and public figure Shigabutdin Mardzhani. Its frequent guests were representatives of the Tatar clergy and merchants, shakirds, scientists and cultural figures. In this house Shigabutdin Mardzhani spent his last days.

In 2002, the building was placed under state protection as a monument of history and architecture.

The restoration was initiated by the «Stary gorod» prefecture and the Historical Environment MBU.

kzn.ru