“Shtab (Headquarters) of the Tatars of Moscow” instead of iftar will distribute food to the poor

April 16, 2020

Instead of traditional iftar, the “Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow” will hold a charity event “Help the needy and the poor during Ramadan”.

With the onset of the holy month of Ramadan (this year is its first day on April 24), needy, poor families, people with disabilities, veterans and pensioners will receive food and hot food. In addition, funds raised during the action will be sent to orphanages and rehabilitation centers. Also, 460 sponsored veterans and 300 low-income families will receive gifts.

As head of the Headquarters Rustem Yamaleev noted, for everyone who takes part in helping others, the imams will pray. How this can be done is indicated on the traffic website. “We invite you to take part in good deeds and charity projects of the Headquarters of the Tatars during Uraza. Indeed, the month of Ramadan is truly holy and full of grace, ” is said in address of the capital Tatars.

