Speaking club of the Tatar language will open on the embankment of Lake Kaban

Speaking club of the Tatar language will open on the embankment of Lake Kaban

July 08 2020

On the embankment of Lake Kaban, weekly meetings of the Tatar language conversation club opens. This was reported in the Instagram account of the embankment of Lake Kaban.

The organizers noted that anyone can attend the event, regardless of the level of language proficiency.

The conversation club will allow Kazan citizens and visitors to overcome the language barrier, learn how to correctly formulate thoughts in Tatar and immerse themselves in the language environment. At the same time, a deep knowledge of grammar is not required for a conversation.

Classes will be held every Thursday on the red benches by the willow trees on Salimzhanova Street. The first meeting of the club is scheduled for July 9 at 19:00, preliminary registration is required. The link to the record is available in the Instagram account of the embankment of Lake Kaban.

We remind on the eve of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov signed a decree on the creation of a commission under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language.

business-gazeta.ru