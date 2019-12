December 16, 2019

Elmira Azizova, a pupil of the sports school of the Vakhitovsky district of Kazan, has won the weight category up to 75 kg at the 17th Boxing World Cup of the Oil Countries. Competitions were held from December 10 to December 15 in Beloyarsk.

12 final fights took place in the ring, in which 24 boxers from seven countries fought for the victory – Russia, Tajikistan, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Morocco.

kzn.ru