St. Petersburg will host the second Tatar media forum   

Preparations for the II St. Petersburg Tatar Media Forum (spbmf.tatar) have begun. The event is scheduled for October 31 and is timed to coincide with celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR. The forum is organized by informational Portal of the Tatars of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region (piter.tatar) with the support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and the Club of Tatar Journalists of St. Petersburg.

The media forum is intended to contribute to the further effective development of the media market and to improve the professional level of journalists.

The event will be held online and bring together journalists, media representatives, local historians, bloggers, public figures, representatives of Tatar national-cultural associations of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Tatarstan, Russian regions, representatives of the business community to determine further mechanisms of interaction in the field of popularization and dissemination of information about significant events of the Tatars in the region.

The media forum will be held on the ZOOM platform with a broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Peter Tatar portal.

Applications for participation can be sent by e-mail: eng376@yandex.ru (Katifa Gainetdinova).

tatspb.tatarstan.ru