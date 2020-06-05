Stamp cancelling ceremony takes place at the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan to transfer memorable copies of stamps issued for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

June 04, 2020

The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Irada Ayupova, handed the commemorative postage stamps to Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, Gulchachak Nazipova, and Director of the Kazan Kremlin Historical-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve Ayrat Sibagatullin.

We remind stamp cancellation ceremony was held on May 27. RT President Rustam Minnikhanov and RT State Advisor Mintimer Shaimiev took part in it. Postage stamp issued in a print run of 250 thousand copies. It depicts the coat of arms of Tatarstan, on the margins of the postal block – a national ornament, the sights of the republic, as well as the achievements of the region in agriculture and industry. Today, commemorative copies have been deposited in the museums of the republic. One copy entered the funds of the National Museum, the other – the Museum of the History of Tatarstan Statehood.

To the point, the National Museum already has commemorative postal blocks issued for the 40th and 50th anniversaries of our republic.

mincult.tatarstan.ru