Edition “Age of Trials and Victories. Stories of people and land ”is posted in open access on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture of Tatarstan.

This is the first attempt of its kind to generalize the centenary history of the formation of the agricultural sector, which is inextricably linked with the history of the republic, the centenary of which is celebrated this year. The book is dedicated to people who, at the cost of incredible efforts, ensured and ensure the food security of our region.

“In this edition you can find a lot of interesting and useful information that will be carefully stored and passed from generation to generation as a documentary evidence of our national honor and pride,” the ministry’s press service said.

http://100tatarstan.ru