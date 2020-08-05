Summing up the results of the online festival of the centers of Tatar culture – “Beznen Kavem”

05.08.2020

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, the Kazan Cooperative Institute of the Russian University of Cooperation is holding the first international online Festival of Tatar culture centers “Beznen Kavem” (Our People) among educational, cultural and public organizations of the Russian Federation, the CIS and foreign countries.

The participants of the festival had to send their works only on video. Timing should not exceed 5 minutes.

Directions:

“Kem ul Tatar”. Essay on outstanding Tatar merchants, cooperators; Traditions of the Tatar people; Activities of Tatar museums in educational institutions, as well as centers of Tatar culture; Tatar national cuisine and culture of receiving guests.

Organizers:

Kazan Cooperative Institute of the Russian University of Cooperation

Culture Development Support Fund under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan

Institute for the Culture of Peace (unesco)

GAPOU “Kazan College of Folk Art Crafts”

RPO “Compatriots of the Alkeevsky District”

Tatar Cultural Center of the Kazan Cooperative Institute

Summing up the results of the Online Festival will take place on August 7, 2020 at 14.00.